Swollen Sutlej inundates 200 hectares of agricultural land near Balachaur in Punjab

The swollen Sutlej inundated 200 hectares of agricultural land in the Balachaur area, situated on the inter-district border of SBS Nagar and Rupnagar, on Friday. Deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said that there is no human population residing in the area but nearly 200 hectares of agricultural land is submerged under water.

The water entered fields in Hendow Bet village submerging crops.

Deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa visited the flood-affected areas and said the situation is under control. “Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation on the ground,” he said.

Randhawa claimed that the area is on the border of two districts as such both administrations are coordinating for relief and rescue operations.

“We received information that Sutlej is flowing over the two bundhs in Hendow Bet village. The parts of the area fall under the jurisdiction of both Rupnagar and SBS Nagar districts,” Randhawa said.

He added the matter was immediately taken up with principal secretary (water resources) Krishan Kumar to allow carrying relief work on the Rupnagar side to avoid further damage. “We have received the go-ahead from the top authorities, and work for strengthening river embankments has been initiated,” he said.

