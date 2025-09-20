Sword brandished at HC complex: Chandigarh Police restrained from acting on statement of lawyer

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh Police not to initiate further action on the September 17 violent clash reported on the court complex based on the statement by suspended lawyer Simranjit Singh Blassi. High drama was seen on Wednesday as the suspended lawyer Simranjit Singh Blassi, wearing a nihang attire underneath his suit, allegedly attacked and threatened lawyers with a sword, reportedly in support of lawyer Ravneet Kaur. (HT)

The direction was passed by chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanijv Berry while taking suo motu note of the incident and further upon receiving a letter from the Bar Association secretary.

The secretary had sought court intervention on the alleged defamatory posts against executive body members by lawyer Ravneet Kaur, who is accusing Bar executive members of harassing her.

The court asked the DGP to file a response himself or by a competent officer and also gave directions to the registry to implead all social media platforms as parties, wherein Kaur had posted the alleged objectionable material. The response has been sought by the next hearing on September 25.

High drama was seen on Wednesday as Blassi, wearing a nihang attire underneath his suit, allegedly attacked and threatened lawyers with a sword, reportedly in support of Ravneet Kaur.

This allegedly resulted in a group of lawyers beating him up inside the complex, a video of which went viral on social media. It was about this incident, Blassi had given a statement to police in which he had submitted that unnamed lawyers assaulted him on the court complex.

Late on Wednesday night police had arrested Blassi in an attempt to murder case registered on the complaint of two Bar members. Kaur too was booked, but has not been arrested so far. The lawyers had also observed one-day strike on Thursday following this episode. The licences of both the lawyers have been suspended by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.