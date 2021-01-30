IND USA
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis

The fact that Punjab captain Mandeep Singh injured his shoulder while fielding also dented Punjab’s chances
By HT correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Punjab’s unbeaten run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy came to an end after they lost to Baroda in the semi-finals played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday. Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs and will take on Tamil Nadu in the finals on Sunday.

Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar and Kartik Kakade stitched a match-winning 93-run partnership to fashion their team’s victory. While Devdhar scored 49-ball 64 runs, Kakade made 53 runs off 41 deliveries.

Upon winning the toss, Punjab chose to field. Baroda scored 160 runs for the loss of three wickets. Punjab were sloppy on the field and gave away too many runs. Siddharth Kaul dropped Devdhar’s catch on leg-spinner Mayank Markande’s bowling and Baroda captain made most of it.

Punjab lost their in-form openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh early in the innings. Baroda pacers bowled with speed and great line. Punjab batsmen struggled to go for big shots. Prabhsimran and Anmolpreet Singh made 15 runs each. Gurkeerat Singh’s knock of 39 runs was the only good one in the Punjab batting line-up.

The fact that Punjab captain Mandeep Singh injured his shoulder while fielding also dented Punjab’s chances. He came out to bat at number six in pain and scored an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls.

It will be the students' responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities.
It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the homepage of the above websites without logging in
chandigarh news

Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions.
Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University gets new DUI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The university also announced the appointment of Rajesh Gill of the department of sociology as the dean research
chandigarh news

Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The superintendent said the security guard on duty was not present at the post where he was deployed from where the inmate escaped
The ₹49-lakh project will come up on 1.5-acre land and will be north India's first dog park.
The 49-lakh project will come up on 1.5-acre land and will be north India’s first dog park.
chandigarh news

Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Last year in the wake of the pandemic-induced financial crisis, the MC had put the plans for the park on hold
Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Chandigarh administration on Friday decided to remove restrictions on the number of people that can gather at a social event
Architects and city's heritage conservationists have been against such regularisation as they feel this will alter the city's planned character
chandigarh news

Chandigarh administrator for regularising constructions outside lal dora

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Unauthorised construction picked up pace after the city’s villages were transferred to the municipal corporation
Students of a government school in Ludhiana after the primary wing was reopened on January 27.
chandigarh news

Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1
Delhi violence accused Jagsir Singh's father Sukhdev Singh and wife Kulwinder Kaur at Bangi Nihal Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo sub division of Bathinda district on Friday.
chandigarh news

7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Family members head for national capital to meet BKU (Sidhupur) leaders, seeking help for their release
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi.
chandigarh news

'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:23 PM IST
GOC of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, says operational advantage achieved in August 2020 has given our troops the position of equivalence though it’s difficult to fix timelines for disengagement
Foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the Food Corporation of India.
chandigarh news

CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Raids being conducted in godowns of Bathinda, Dhuri, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Moga, Khanna, Patiala and Jagraon in Punjab.
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi
chandigarh news

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:29 AM IST
This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect.
Farmers shift their camp site at Jaisinghpur Khera border in Rewari district on Thursday.
chandigarh news

Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP

By Leena Dhankhar, S Raju, Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak/gurugram/meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Only 232 cases have been reported in the past one week, even though the testing levels have remained largely constant.
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The accident had claimed the lives of two students from Ghazibad and a taxi driver from Himachal Pradesh
