Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arslan’s quickfire ton fashions Chandigarh to nine-wicket win

This is Chandigarh’s third win in four matches. Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat. Skipper Manan Vohra’s decision went in the team’s favour when Chhattisgarh lost half of its side at a mere 106 runs.

Opponent skipper Amandeep Khare (62) steered his team to a respectable score of 176/9 in the stipulated twenty overs. For Chandigarh, Jagjit Sandhu (5/38) took five wickets while Nishank Birla (2/22) clinched two. In reply, Chandigarh had a disappointing start with the dismissal of Manan Vohra (6). Later, Shivam Bhambri joined Khan for an unbeaten 139 runs partnership.

Khan scored 107 runs with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes, while Shivam Bhambri also added 62 runs off 36 balls studded with four boundaries and four sixes. Chandigarh surpassed the target in the 17th over just at the loss of one wicket. Chandigarh will play its fifth match against Railways on December 3.