Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arslan’s quickfire ton fashions Chandigarh to nine-wicket win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 08:16 AM IST

This is Chandigarh’s third win in four matches; earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat; skipper Manan Vohra’s decision went in the team’s favour when Chhattisgarh lost half of its side at a mere 106 runs

Opener Mohd Arsalan Khan’s century (107 runs off 57 balls) helped Chandigarh to register a nine-wicket convincing win over Chhattisgarh at the ongoing league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being played in Vizag on Friday.

Opener Mohd Arsalan Khan scored 107 runs with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes, while Shivam Bhambri also added 62 runs off 36 balls studded with four boundaries and four sixes at the ongoing league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being played in Vizag. (HT Photo)
Opener Mohd Arsalan Khan scored 107 runs with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes, while Shivam Bhambri also added 62 runs off 36 balls studded with four boundaries and four sixes at the ongoing league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being played in Vizag. (HT Photo)

This is Chandigarh’s third win in four matches. Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat. Skipper Manan Vohra’s decision went in the team’s favour when Chhattisgarh lost half of its side at a mere 106 runs.

Opponent skipper Amandeep Khare (62) steered his team to a respectable score of 176/9 in the stipulated twenty overs. For Chandigarh, Jagjit Sandhu (5/38) took five wickets while Nishank Birla (2/22) clinched two. In reply, Chandigarh had a disappointing start with the dismissal of Manan Vohra (6). Later, Shivam Bhambri joined Khan for an unbeaten 139 runs partnership.

Khan scored 107 runs with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes, while Shivam Bhambri also added 62 runs off 36 balls studded with four boundaries and four sixes. Chandigarh surpassed the target in the 17th over just at the loss of one wicket. Chandigarh will play its fifth match against Railways on December 3.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On