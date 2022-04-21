SYL canal row: Bajwa for all-party meet, says Punjab has no water to spare
Chandigarh : Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to convene an all-party meeting and lay out the steps its plans to take to protect the waters of Punjab.
Bajwa said that if they (AAP govt) do not take the opposition parties into confidence and outline a proper systematic vision, then it would be clear that the AAP is in support of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and waters of Punjab would be diverted. “We have been asking (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal to state his position on the SYL canal and whether he stands with Haryana, Punjab or Delhi on this issue, but he did not clarify his stand,” he said at a press conference here. CLP deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal was also present.
The two Congress leaders made the demand for the all-party meet a day after AAP MP Sushil Gupta, who is also the party’s Haryana affairs in-charge, kicked up a political storm by stating that waters from the SYL canal will reach Haryana’s fields if his party comes to power in the state.
Bajwa also questioned the silence of AAP’s five newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Punjab on the issue. “Why none of them, especially Raghav Chadha, has given any statement whether they agree or disagree with Gupta’s remarks?” he asked, alleging that all key decisions pertaining to Punjab were being taken in Delhi. The Congress leader said the state has no water to spare and not a single drop will be allowed to flow to another state.
Bajwa also warned of a power crisis in the state, asking the Mann government to bring out a white paper on power availability situation, promise to supply uninterrupted power, arrangements being made to meet power demand and power purchase agreements. He also accused the AAP government of misleading the people by promising 300 units of free power and then adding new conditions.
In tribal outreach, Shivraj Chouhan govt plans mega event for tendu collectors
The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonus to 22.6 lakh tribal tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. The event is seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to reach out to the tribal population before the 2023 assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.
Don’t play politics on SYL canal: Sukhbir to Kejriwal
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal not to play politics on the sensitive issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Talking to the media at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi, the SAD chief said the AAP had again started befooling Punjabis.
Climate change: ‘Three phases gone from cycle of seasons due to temp anomalies’
Unbridled deforestation, mining, rise in vehicles and their movement, and the use of air conditioners have disturbed the cycle of the seasons. Consequently, three of the six seasons that we used to experience are nearly extinct, a new study by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology finds. The temperature increases or decreases so rapidly that these seasons end in less than a week, Sunil Pandey, weather scientist at the university and part of the study team said.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days. Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity's tally to 12. This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
