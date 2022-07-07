Synthetic running track on Sukhna Lake gets Chandigarh administrator’s nod

Chandigarh Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal. Next, the detailed plan and cost estimates will be prepared; and then, tenders will be floated for the project.”

The synthetic track will come in place of the current jogging track, though it will be wider. The current jogging track runs along the length of the lake starting from the main entry to the regulatory end.

The three-square kilometre lake was created in 1958 and conceptualised by architect Le Corbusier. The lake is fringed by a golf course to the south and Nek Chand’s famous Rock Garden to its west. It is a popular destination for not only tourists, but also health-conscious residents who turn up there regularly in the morning and evening for walks and jogs.

A UT official said the proposed track is part of the administration’s efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift. The administration has already drawn out a ₹20-lakh plan to add more greenery at the lake, along with multi-hued landscaping and maintenance.

A UT official, said, “The plan is to is make the area surrounding Sukhna Lake more beautiful, under which new saplings will be planted from the lake island up to the regulatory gate. Along with maintenance, installation of tiles and white stones will also be completed.”

Various varieties of flowers and saplings will be planted by the horticulture department including Crape Jasmine, Euphorbia Milii, Rose, Tecoma Grandiflora, Furcraea Foetida and Alternanthera.

The official said that the work in the area from the watch tower to the regulatory end will be completed for ₹13.70 lakh, while ₹ 7.33 lakh will be spent on the Garden of Silence.

Online permits for Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

The State Board for Wildlife, Chandigarh, has also decided to issue online permits for Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on payment of nominal fee.

For the preservation of the lake, the administration will also be taking the issue of the eco-sensitive zone around the sanctuary along with its boundary with Punjab and Haryana in the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) scheduled later this year in Jaipur.

The administration has already notified a 2 to 2.75km radius around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary as an ESZ.

In a series of directions related to preservation of the lake, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the administration to ensure that the average capacity of the lake is increased by at least about 100-150 hectares by one-time large-scale desilting (dredging). The administration was also directed to maintain the capacity through regular dredging.

Salient features

Synthetic track to come up in place of the current jogging track and will be 5 to 6 feet wide

It will start from police post and end near Garden of Silence

Part of UT’s efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift

Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal.

