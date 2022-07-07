Synthetic running track on Sukhna Lake gets Chandigarh administrator’s nod
Chandigarh Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake.
UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal. Next, the detailed plan and cost estimates will be prepared; and then, tenders will be floated for the project.”
The synthetic track will come in place of the current jogging track, though it will be wider. The current jogging track runs along the length of the lake starting from the main entry to the regulatory end.
The three-square kilometre lake was created in 1958 and conceptualised by architect Le Corbusier. The lake is fringed by a golf course to the south and Nek Chand’s famous Rock Garden to its west. It is a popular destination for not only tourists, but also health-conscious residents who turn up there regularly in the morning and evening for walks and jogs.
A UT official said the proposed track is part of the administration’s efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift. The administration has already drawn out a ₹20-lakh plan to add more greenery at the lake, along with multi-hued landscaping and maintenance.
A UT official, said, “The plan is to is make the area surrounding Sukhna Lake more beautiful, under which new saplings will be planted from the lake island up to the regulatory gate. Along with maintenance, installation of tiles and white stones will also be completed.”
Various varieties of flowers and saplings will be planted by the horticulture department including Crape Jasmine, Euphorbia Milii, Rose, Tecoma Grandiflora, Furcraea Foetida and Alternanthera.
The official said that the work in the area from the watch tower to the regulatory end will be completed for ₹13.70 lakh, while ₹ 7.33 lakh will be spent on the Garden of Silence.
Online permits for Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
The State Board for Wildlife, Chandigarh, has also decided to issue online permits for Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on payment of nominal fee.
For the preservation of the lake, the administration will also be taking the issue of the eco-sensitive zone around the sanctuary along with its boundary with Punjab and Haryana in the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) scheduled later this year in Jaipur.
The administration has already notified a 2 to 2.75km radius around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary as an ESZ.
In a series of directions related to preservation of the lake, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the administration to ensure that the average capacity of the lake is increased by at least about 100-150 hectares by one-time large-scale desilting (dredging). The administration was also directed to maintain the capacity through regular dredging.
Salient features
Synthetic track to come up in place of the current jogging track and will be 5 to 6 feet wide
It will start from police post and end near Garden of Silence
Part of UT’s efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift
Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal.
-
Soon, 2 over-bridges to cut travel time between Kalka, Zirakpur
The National Highway Authority of India has approved two over-bridges, which are likely to reduce travel time between Kalka and Zirakpur and alleviate traffic jams on the stretch by next year. NHAI has already floated tenders for the 60-m wide over-bridges, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has invited bids for the “construction and site improvement of the four-lane national highway (NH-22) on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo junction.”
-
Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur
Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur. The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver's window.
-
Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
-
97mm rain: witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department. It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day. The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
-
One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday. Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state.
