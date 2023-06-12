Not only humans, but their furry friends too are falling prey to lifestyle diseases as dog owners shell out a huge amount of money to give a comfortable life to their canines without realising the downside of it, said vet experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Tail of woes: Luxury living takes toll on pampered pets

These pets are experiencing conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiac ailments, arthritis, liver and renal failures.

Veterinary experts also expressed concern over the increasing trend of owning fancy breeds, such as Siberian Huskies and Samoyeds, which are ill-suited for hot climates. Some pet owners, driven by the desire to flaunt expensive breeds, confine large animals like St. Bernards, English Mastiffs, and Dalmatians in apartments, exacerbating their health issues.

Listing lack of care and inadequate nutrition in the diet, vet experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have shared the major health concerns that are on rise among the pets.

Dr. Randhir Singh, assistant professor of veterinary medicine at GADVASU, said, “We have already taken away their natural habitat and confined them in cramped urban spaces, depriving them of the physical exertion they need.”

“Additionally, we pamper them with all the comforts, such as air-conditioned rooms and junk food. While pet parents may view these gestures as expressions of love, they unknowingly inflict greater harm on their furry companions than momentary comfort,” he said.

The cost of treating pets can often exceed that of humans themselves.

In northern India, GADVASU is the only civic-run veterinary hospital that offers dialysis treatment for pets with kidney ailments.

Dr. Singh emphasises, “Here, we charge ₹1,000 per session, while private clinics charge a whopping one to two lakh for the same treatment. Depending on the pet’s needs, multiple sessions per week may be required.”

Experts cautioned against feeding dogs products made of refined flour, yeast, or bakery items, as they are similar to slowly poisoning them. Alterations in dietary patterns lead to grave health ailments that significantly reduce a pet’s lifespan.

Dr. Gurpreet Singh, assistant professor of veterinary medicine at GADVASU, reveals, “Previously, dogs faced renal failure between the ages of seven and ten. However, due to lifestyle and dietary modifications, these same health ailments are now afflicting pets before they even reach one year of age. We currently have three dogs less than three years old lined up for dialysis this week.”

“To safeguard the health and longevity of furry companions, it is crucial for pet owners to prioritise their well-being. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, ample exercise, and appropriate living conditions” he further said.

According to Dr. Gurpreet , the veterinary health facility experiences a significant daily footfall of approximately 100-150 dogs in its outpatient department (OPD).

The surge in patient numbers can be primarily attributed to ailments caused by unhealthy lifestyles, as well as skin issues that tend to worsen during the summer season. He emphasised that this increase in cases occurs when pet owners neglect to brush their pets or fail to adequately maintain their fur coats.

Experts have identified toy breed dogs such as Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, Shih Tzus, Pugs, Poodles, and Shiba Inus as being particularly susceptible to these lifestyle disorders. This vulnerability arises due to the lack of proper understanding among owners regarding the dietary requirements and environmental needs specific to these breeds.