 Tailor resisting robbery bid stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tailor resisting robbery bid stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

Tailor resisting robbery bid stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2024 10:12 AM IST

According to Chandigarh Police, Kumar’s son saw three youths stabbing his father in the neck near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran and fleeing

A 51-year-old tailor, returning home with his monthly salary on February 1, was stabbed to death after he resisted a robbery bid by three youths in Mauli Jagran.

The accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, live in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, said Chandigarh Police. (HT File Photo)
The accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, live in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, said Chandigarh Police. (HT File Photo)

The attack on Suresh Kumar, who worked as a tailor at Maya Garden, Zirakpur, was witnessed by his son, who went out to look for his father after he didn’t return home by the usual time of 7 pm.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

According to police, Kumar’s son saw three youths stabbing his father in the neck near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran and fleeing.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to the stab injuries in the neck.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused on Friday and recovered the knife used in the crime.

The accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, live in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, said police.

They were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On