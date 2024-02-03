Tailor resisting robbery bid stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

A 51-year-old tailor, returning home with his monthly salary on February 1, was stabbed to death after he resisted a robbery bid by three youths in Mauli Jagran. The accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, live in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, said Chandigarh Police. (HT File Photo)

The attack on Suresh Kumar, who worked as a tailor at Maya Garden, Zirakpur, was witnessed by his son, who went out to look for his father after he didn’t return home by the usual time of 7 pm.

According to police, Kumar’s son saw three youths stabbing his father in the neck near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran and fleeing.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to the stab injuries in the neck.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused on Friday and recovered the knife used in the crime.

The accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, live in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, said police.

They were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.