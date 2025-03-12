Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Takht jathedar seeks release of MP Amritpal, other Sikh prisoners

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Mar 12, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Giani Gargaj, who is jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, also advocated for the release of other Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara and Balwant Singh Rajoana

A day after taking charge as acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday visited Agwan village to pay obeisance at a gurdwara built in memory of one of the assassins of PM Indira Gandhi, Satwant Singh, and met his family.

Newly appointed jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (ANI )
Newly appointed jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (ANI )

Giani Gargaj, who is jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, also advocated for the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara and Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“The Sikhs who have been imprisoned for many decades in various jails must be released. Instead of acceding to the long pending demand of the Sikh community, the government has locked up more Sikh youth, including Amritpal Singh,” said Giani Gargaj, who was presented a turban by Satwant’s mother, Pyar Kaur. Sukhinder Singh Agwan, head of the gurdwara and nephew of Satwant, also felicitated the jathedar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On