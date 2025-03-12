Takht jathedar seeks release of MP Amritpal, other Sikh prisoners

A day after taking charge as acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday visited Agwan village to pay obeisance at a gurdwara built in memory of one of the assassins of PM Indira Gandhi, Satwant Singh, and met his family. Newly appointed jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (ANI )

Giani Gargaj, who is jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, also advocated for the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara and Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“The Sikhs who have been imprisoned for many decades in various jails must be released. Instead of acceding to the long pending demand of the Sikh community, the government has locked up more Sikh youth, including Amritpal Singh,” said Giani Gargaj, who was presented a turban by Satwant’s mother, Pyar Kaur. Sukhinder Singh Agwan, head of the gurdwara and nephew of Satwant, also felicitated the jathedar.