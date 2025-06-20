Taking suo motu cognisance, HC seeks PGIMER’s response on staff shortage

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has taken a suo motu note of a report citing shortage of staff at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). As per a report carried by a daily, out of total 519 posts of hospital attendants, 62% are vacant. In the category of nursing staff, 60% posts are vacant. The report was based on RTI information procured by a city resident. In the category of nursing staff, 60% posts are vacant in PGIMER, a report has highlighted. (Shutterstock)

The report cited shortage of staff as one of the reasons behind overcrowding of the hospital. The HC vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal and justice Aman Chaudhary sought response from the PGIMER. “…(on the basis of report) highlighting the plight of patients and their attendants on account of substantial shortage of hospital’s attendants and nursing staff, the present petition has been entertained as a writ petition,” the court said while also seeking the status report from the hospital and posted the matter for further hearing on June 27.

Zirakpur civic body’s response sought on waterlogging

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Zirakpur administration on reported waterlogging in Peermuchalla. The HC vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal and justice Aman Chaudhary, while issuing notice for July 1, also asked the Zirakpur municipal council to file a status report within a week. A report in a daily, as per high court, drew attention to releasing of rainwater from Panchkula into Peermuchalla, resulting in waterlogging affecting over two dozen societies. “The position is stated to be deteriorating from 2023 with sewage-contaminated water entering homes and roads,” the bench observed while making secretary/estate officer, Zirakpur Municipal Council as parties in the case and seeking response.