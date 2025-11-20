Talks with stakeholders: Centre committed to meaningful dialogue, says Ladakh LG

Lieutenant governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that there was no need of September 24 violence in Leh as talks were already underway between Centre and the stakeholders, reiterating Centre’s stand of a meaningful dialogue within the purview of Constitution. Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta (File)

“There was no need of violence on September 24 because talks were already on with the sub committee constituted for the purpose,” he said.

September 24 violence in Leh over statehood and Sixth Schedule had left four people, including an ex-soldier, dead and nearly 100 injured when the protestors clashed with the police forces.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said, Centre had asked the stakeholders to prepare a draft of their demands during the last meeting, which they have prepared. “The Centre had asked them to prepare a draft proposal of their demands following which Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance had prepared a 29-page draft proposal of their demands as a follow-up to the last meeting with the sub-committee of Union ministry of home affairs,” he said, adding, “Subsequently, Centre will put forth it’s proposal and evolve a consensus. In the past as well, Centre had conceded demands of Ladakh and whatever is possible within the purview of Constitution and which doesn’t harm integrity and sovereignty of the nation, will be done by it,” he added.

The LG said that last round of talks were held in a congenial atmosphere.

Gupta said the government had invited the agitating groups for talks, but “some people did not want the dialogue to take place.” However, he appreciated resumption of talks and called it a welcome step.

Gupta said that post violence the situation has become normal in Ladakh but those who stoked violence had to be dealt with sternly under the law of land.He, however, refused to speak on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s release, saying it would be inappropriate for him to comment due to the ongoing talks.

Following violent clashes, the administration arrested Wangchuk on September 26 under National Security Act and shifted him to Jodhpur prison. Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release.

On Leh’s under-representation in the sub-committee, the LG said that he has received a representation in this regard for striking a balance between Kargil and Leh. Gupta said that some people were upset with the “imbalance” in representation in the talks with the Centre. “I have given my report to the MHA, which is directly handling the matter, so let them sit and discuss it,” he said.

Kargil is a Shia dominated district while Leh is Buddhist majority district.

Former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Tondup Tsewang Chospa, had recently voiced concern over what he termed an “imbalance in the composition of Ladakhi representatives” holding talks with the Centre on the region’s key demands like statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

LG also expressed confidence that tourism in Ladakh would rise this winter, and said the region was fully prepared for the upcoming all India winter games and north zone games.