Tamil Nadu’s ‘breakfast scheme’ is good initiative, will take it to Punjab, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann lauded his Tamil Nadu counterpart’s breakfast scheme, calling it an effective initiative to prevent school dropouts and improve children’s health and said on Tuesday that he would explore the feasibility of replicating a similar scheme in Punjab. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin, serve food to students during the launch of the ‘breakfast scheme’ in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI)

At an event in Chennai to launch the fifth phase of the scheme, Mann thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for inviting him as the chief guest. “It is heartening to know that the scheme has yielded remarkable results in Tamil Nadu, including improved student attendance, enhanced learning outcomes, reduced malnutrition, and lower disease rates among primary school students. This is a good initiative. We will consider launching a similar initiative in Punjab,” said Mann.

He lauded the scheme for its impact on students’ overall development, noting that it enabled better academic performance and ensured both education and health security.

Mann highlighted Punjab’s achievements in education and healthcare, citing the launch of Aam Aadmi Clinics, which provide free medicines and conduct free blood tests.

“A few months ago, 805 government school students passed NEET, and 44 out of 416 students who cleared JEE were from state-run schools,” he said at the event, adding that Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is being launched under which every family in Punjab will receive free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh.

He also appreciated South Indian cuisine, “Your food is national food. Ours is a wee bit heavy to digest,” Mann said.

The meeting of two CMs is seen as an astute political move to bring like-minded allies closer.

Describing MK Stalin as a mass leader, Mann extended him an invitation to visit Punjab. He said that such welfare initiatives are the need of the hour, especially for underprivileged and marginalised communities.