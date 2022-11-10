Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tamil Nadu soldier dies in ‘accidental fire’ in Poonch

Tamil Nadu soldier dies in ‘accidental fire’ in Poonch

A 27-year-old soldier died in an “accidental discharge of fire from his service weapon” in the Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Eswaran R, 27, son of Rajendaran of Gudalur village in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

“The deceased was presently posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). He received a serious bullet wound after his service rifle went off accidentally,” said a police officer.

He was rushed to the sub-district hospital at Mendhar where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The body was handed over to the army after post-mortem.

While police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CR PC, the army has also instituted a court of inquiry.

