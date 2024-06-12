Tanda Medical College: Four MBBS students expelled, fined for ragging

Management of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra has expelled four MBBS students--two from 2019 batch and two from 2021 batch--after they were found guilty of ragging juniors. The other two students were of 2021 batch. (HT Photo)

The two students of MBBS batch 2019 found guilty in the case registered on June 5, have been expelled for one year and fined ₹1 lakh. They have been directed to deposit the fine within seven days of the issuance of order by the institute. They have also been expelled from internships and hostels. While one among them was doing his internship at present, the other had failed to appear in the exam due to attendance shortage.

The incident happened on June 5, in which one junior was physically assaulted by his seniors after which the matter was referred to anti-ragging committee, which after enquiring into the matter, had recommended disciplinary action against the involved students. However, the college officials said that the injuries were not grievous. The student had also lodged a complaint in the anti-ragging cell of the institute that he was injured, harassed and bullied by two seniors.

Two students were from 2021 batch

The other two students were of 2021 batch. They have been expelled for six months and fined ₹50,000. In this case, the incident was reported to have occurred on June 2 wherein the students have been harassing their juniors through WhatsApp text messages. However, no physical assault was involved in this case.

College principal Dr Milap Sharma said that students are regularly informed about the consequences of ragging. However, if they still engage in such activities, the college will have to take action. “The anti-ragging act is very strict, and we urge students not to get involved in ragging as it could ruin their careers. We have taken lenient action against these students, as under the anti-ragging act such students can be expelled from the college completely,” he said.

Last year also the college had suspended MBBS students and imposed a fine on each of them for being involved in ragging. In 2009, a 19-year-old MBBS student had died of serious injuries suffered during ragging by seniors at the Tanda Medical College. The students involved, were later held guilty in 2010.