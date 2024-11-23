Tanzania to be partner country for International Gita Mahotsav

African nation, Tanzania will be the partner country for the International Gita Mahotsav to held from November 28 to December 15 at Kurukshetra. This was stated by Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini at a briefing on Friday. Saini said the state of Odisha will be the partner state. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitates the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India Anisa Kapufi Mbega on accepting the invitation to the International Gita Mahotsav, in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

The chief minister said the festival will showcase a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, and art. The grand event from November 28 to December 15 will run continuously for 18 days, during which the timeless message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be shared with people.

The chief minister said that from November 28 to December 15, a grand Gita Maha-aarti will be held daily on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar. Cultural programmes will take place at various pilgrimage sites throughout the 48 Kos of Kurukshetra from November 28 to December 11. The festival will officially kick off with a Gita Yajna and Pujan at Brahma Sarovar on December 5. On the same day, a three-day ‘International Gita Seminar’ will begin at Kurukshetra University. On December 9, a saint sammelan will be held at Purushottampura Bagh, followed by an All-India Devasthanam Conference at the same location on December 10. Saini said that on Gita Jayanti, December 11, a Gita Yajna and Bhagwat Katha will be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha, with a global recitation of the Gita by 18,000 students. On December 11, there will be an 8 Kos Tirtha Sammelan, Gita Shobha Yatra, Deepotsav, and cultural programmes at 182 pilgrimage sites within Kurukshetra University. As in previous years, Gita book fairs and exhibitions will also take place at Brahma Sarovar from December 5 to 11.

Saini said that this year’s partner nation, Tanzania also participated as a partner country in the International Surajkund Crafts Fair held in February. He said that Indian diaspora in Tanzania actively organised recitations of the Shri Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The presence of numerous Hindu temples in Tanzania fostered a connection between Indian culture and the country. Saini said that Odisha boasts significant pilgrimage sites such as Jagannath Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, and the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar Temples in Bhubaneswar, all of which are sources of pride for Sanatan culture. People can see a glimpse of this rich heritage at the Mahotsav.

The chief minister said that Haryana has a long-standing relationship with Tanzania, with delegations from Haryana visiting the country twice, comprising industrialists, farmers, and representatives from various trades. He said that Tanzania serves as a gateway to Africa and that the two regions share deep economic and social ties. He said that the International Gita Mahotsav will enhance the partnership between the two countries, with Tanzanian ministers also expected to participate in the mahotsav. This event will provide the people of Tanzania with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Haryana. The similarities between Haryana and Tanzania will make the event particularly engaging and will further strengthen their relationship.