Tardy wheat lifting: Punjab officials fail to keep pace with arrivals

With nearly 11 lakh tonnes of wheat grains arriving in Punjab’s mandis everyday, authorities are struggling to keep up in terms of lifting of the foodgrains. The result: Almost all mandis in the state are witnessing a glut-like situation with mounds of freshly harvested grains and stacks of gunny bags lying in the open. HT Image

Till Friday, as per officials figures, the state’s mandis received 76.88 lakh tonnes of wheat grains, out of which only 23.09 lakh tonnes (30%) have been lifted.

Lifting essentially means moving the produce to storage points or rail heads for transportation to consuming states. Slow lifting not just leaves the grains at risk for damage due to weather vagaries, it also hinders the procurement process for farmers next in the queue.

Even though, the state government has notified 1,907 mandis and 795 temporary yards for procurement of grains, the state food and civil supplies department is unable to keep pace with the daily arrivals. The department is able to lift a maximum of 5.5 lakh tonnes on a daily basis against the daily arrival of 11 lakh tonnes. This even as the department claims to have increased its daily lifting quantity by at least one lakh, as compared to last year.

The wheat procurement season began on April 1 and will be open till May 31.

Delayed harvesting, delayed arrivals & sudden flurry

According to top officials of the food and civil supplies department, late maturing of the crop – due to long winter -- led to delayed harvesting which further delayed the arrivals in mandis. Officials said that the arrivals peaked about a week ago, and the rush will continue for another week. They added that the situation in mandis will come under control once the daily arrivals taper down.

Director, food and civil supplies, Puneet Goyal said, “We are trying to increase our daily lifting as much as we can. At least 30 rakes (goods trains) are taking the grain to wheat-consuming states from Punjab.”

One rake has the capacity to carry 2,500 tonnes of foodgrains. Every day, an average of 75,000 tonnes -- 37,500 tonnes of wheat and an equal amount of rice, is transported from the state.

CCL allocation increased by ₹3,000 cr

In view of the fact that more than 132 lakh tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive in Punjab mandis this procurement season, the state food department has made arrangements for an increased cash credit limit. Against the ₹27,077 crore sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India, the CCL has been increased to ₹30,000 crore.

Speaking on arrangement for gunny bales, Goyal said the department has sought permission to use from the future quota if the need arises.