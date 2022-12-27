Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tarn Taran blast case: NIA court sends accused Bikramjit to 14-day judicial custody

Tarn Taran blast case: NIA court sends accused Bikramjit to 14-day judicial custody

Published on Dec 27, 2022 10:21 PM IST

The Mohali special National Investigation Agency court on Tuesday sent Bikramjit Singh to 14 days judicial custody.

On December 8, the NIA arrested Bikramjit, wanted in the Tarn Taran blast case of 2019, where two persons were killed. Bikramjit was arrested by NIA after his extradition from Austria. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

On December 8, the NIA arrested Bikramjit, wanted in the Tarn Taran blast case of 2019, where two persons were killed. Bikramjit was arrested by NIA after his extradition from Austria.

He had allegedly formed a terror gang along with his close associates to carry out attacks in Punjab. He was absconding in the NIA case filed against him in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

Investigations had revealed that Bikramjit not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating improvised explosive devices and using them.

The anti-terror agency said Bikramjit was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura.

