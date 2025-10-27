Tarn Taran bypoll: Mann leads roadshow to seek votes for AAP candidate

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday led a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection, accompanied by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. The roadshow witnessed a massive turnout.

It covered several villages, including Bala Chak, Gohalwarh, Kot Dasandi Mal, Pandori Ran Singh, Pandori Sidhwan, Manan, Kherdinke, Thathgarh, Jagatpura, and Dhand.

Addressing the people, the CM said this byelection is not just about choosing an MLA, it is about choosing the future of Tarn Taran. “Our government has changed the direction of Punjab’s politics. The era of fake promises and family rule is over. Now, Punjab stands for honest governance and development that touches every household,” said Mann.

Taking a sharp dig at opposition parties, he said, “Those who once ruled Punjab, Akalis and Congress, locked themselves inside Chandigarh bungalows for five years. They never cared about your pain. These people only think about their families, not about Punjab.”

Referring to the 2022 assembly elections and AAP’s successive victories in subsequent byelections, Mann said, “People of Punjab gave us a historic mandate in 2022 and have since continued to reject the corrupt and dynastic parties in every byelection. Tarn Taran will once again prove that people want ‘work politics’, not ‘corrupt politics.”

Mann shared his personal vision for Punjab’s youth: “My only wish is to see Punjab at number one, to see our youth excelling in sports, securing top jobs, and getting rid of drugs forever. If I wanted to earn money, I could have done it through my art. I entered politics only to serve Punjab.”

He also informed the gathering that after the roadshow, he would leave for Delhi for a meeting with the President regarding the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, to be observed on November 23–25 at Anandpur Sahib and across sacred sites associated with Guru Sahib’s life.

Sisodia, addressing the crowd, appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, saying, “When you elect ‘Aap da MLA’ with ‘Aap di sarkar’, development will happen at double speed. The opposition will only waste time in politics of ego and blame, while AAP delivers results.”