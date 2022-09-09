Tarn Taran man who planted IED in Kurukshetra in Punjab Police net
Punjab Police have busted an ISI-backed terror module and arrested Nachhatar Singh, the main accused who planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kurukshetra, and two others
Punjab Police have arrested Nachhatar Singh, the main accused who planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kurukshetra, and two others in a major success against an ISI-backed terror module.
The three are close aides of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda who jointly handled the module, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday. He said that Nachhatar belongs to Bhattal Sehja Singh village in Tarn Taran and the other two arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Shera of Gandiwind village and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Naushera Pannuan village in Tarn Taran.
At least 25 other accomplices who were aiding them in carrying out illegal activities across Punjab and adjoining states have also been identified. This terror module was busted by the Haryana Police.
Yadav said that police have also recovered one IED containing 1.5 kg RDX along with detonator, two pistols with eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle without a registration number from their possession. As per the preliminary investigations, the trio were in direct contact with Landa, and were involved in extortion and cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and drugs at a large scale, he said in a statement.
SSP, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that on the disclosures of Nachhatar, the police teams recovered the IED from Rattoke village in Tarn Taran. Further investigations are on, and more recoveries of arms and explosives are expected. Landa (33), who is native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had hatched the conspiracy for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath the Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar, according to the police statement.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
