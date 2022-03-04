Tarn Taran Youth Cong chief, aides behind Zira killing: Police
AMRITSAR: Tarn Taran district Youth Congress president Kanwarpreet Singh, alias Harman Sekhon, and his five aides have been evading arrest for the past two days in the murder case of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, said police.
Gopi, who was wanted in a Patti double murder case, was gunned down in broad daylight by some unidentified persons in a restaurant in Zira city on Tuesday.
Police said they have booked Harman Sekhon, Gursewak Singh and Harjeet Singh of Tarn Taran district, and Sukhraj Singh and Sewa Singh of Zira city in Ferozepur district in the case.
“Investigations reveal that all the accused were responsible for the murder,” said Zira city station house officer (SHO) Bachan Singh. Teams are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused, he added.
Gopi’s uncle Palwinder Singh said he was trapped by a woman at the instance of the accused. “Gopi and his family were called to the restaurant by the woman with a marriage proposal. As Gopi reached the restaurant, the accused shot him dead,” he said in his complaint to the Zira police.
He said the accused had been nursing a grudge against Gopi for killing two persons in Patti. In November last year, two workers of the Youth Congress, who were close to Harman Sekhon, were shot dead by some unidentified persons. Gopi was nominated in the case and had been absconding.
Sekhon not new to controversies
Sekhon, who is a close aide of Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill, is not new to the controversies. In November 2020, Sekhon was booked by the Amritsar-rural police for allegedly running a high-profile racket of liquor smuggling in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. He, however, managed to get bail in the case. Besides, Sekhon’s uncle was arrested by the rural police with huge quantity of liquor.
MLA Gill terms it political vendetta
Terming the registration of the murder case against Harman Sekhon a “political vendetta”, MLA Gill said: “When the incident took place in Zira, Harman was with me. I landed at the Amritsar airport from New Delhi on that day at 11.15am and Harman had come to the airport to receive me. After receiving me, he remained with me for at least four to five hours. Harman is innocent, but the family members of Gopi have been trying to implicate him falsely to take benefit in the double murder of our Youth Congress leaders.”
He said: “We are saddened by the demise of Gopi and the case should be thoroughly investigated. Real culprits should be sent behind bars, instead of implicating innocent ones.”
