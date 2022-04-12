TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: 123 pros to take the field at Chandigarh Golf Club from today
The TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 will be played from April 12 to 15 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The tournament carries a prize purse of ₹50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 16. The field of 126 players includes 123 professionals and three amateurs.
The leading Indian professionals in the fray are Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar, Honey Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Manu Gandas, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi, to name a few.
The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.
Besides Karandeep Kochhar, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi, the other top golfers from Chandigarh tricity participating in the event include Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.
Colonel HS Chahal, president of Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “Chandigarh will host the finest golfers from across the country and this tournament will not only encourage young golfers from the region to emulate these leading professionals, but will also give an opportunity to sportsmen of the city to watch some fine golf on the hallowed greens of the Chandigarh Golf Club.”
KS Sibia, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “The course is in immaculate condition and will test the skills of the best golfers in the country. As we have a strong field this week, we expect the record for the lowest winning total at Chandigarh Golf Club which currently stands at 20-under 268, to be broken.”
HC judge oldest participant
At 58, Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana high court might be the oldest participant to compete with leading professional golfers from India and abroad during the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022, starting Tuesday.
With a score of 76 (4 over par), he managed to grab the top amateur slot for the tournament. The second slot went to Dilsher Grewal with a score of 81.
A former state cricketer who played for Punjab in the Cooch Behar Trophy from 1978 to 1982, Grewal also had the best round in Juris Cup Golf (All-India tournament for lawyers and judges) in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2008.
