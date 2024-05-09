 Teach AAP, BJP a lesson for ‘anti-farmer’ policies: Sukhbir Badal - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Teach AAP, BJP a lesson for ‘anti-farmer’ policies: Sukhbir Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 09, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Addressing a rally in Talwandi Sabo in support of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party’s nominee from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the state government had failed to extend financial support to farmers who suffered cotton crop loss due to pest attack last year while the wheat crop was damaged due to hailstorm this year.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to electors to vote out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP to teach them a lesson for their “anti-agrarian” policies.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party’s Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a rally in Talwandi Sabo on Wednesday. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party’s Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a rally in Talwandi Sabo on Wednesday. (HT File)

Addressing a rally in Talwandi Sabo in support of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party’s nominee from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, he alleged that the state government had failed to extend financial support to farmers who suffered cotton crop loss due to pest attack last year while the wheat crop was damaged due to hailstorm this year.

“The BJP government prevented farmers from reaching Delhi to protest in support of their demands. Similarly, the AAP government in Punjab has shown disinterest in granting compensation for the crop loss. Now, Punjabis should block the political path of the two parties in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said the former deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir again inducted BJP’s district rural president Ravipreet Singh Sidhu into the party fold.

In another rally in Budhlada, he accused AAP and the BJP of attacking Sikh institutes and indulging in discriminating against Punjabis. He urged the people to support the SAD to raise issues of Punjab in the Parliament.

In his address, former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann owes a public explanation on why two corruption-tainted AAP legislators — Vijay Singla and Amit Rattan Kotfatta — are out of jail.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Teach AAP, BJP a lesson for ‘anti-farmer’ policies: Sukhbir Badal

