Teacher booked after 16-year-old student ends life in Gurdaspur

A schoolteacher has been booked for abetment of suicide following the death of a 16-year-old student at a village in Gurdaspur district. A schoolteacher has been booked for abetment of suicide following the death of a 16-year-old student at a village in Gurdaspur district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The boy, a Class 11 student and son of an army man, died after reportedly consuming poison. He was in distress following alleged strict disciplinary action by a teacher, said the police on Saturday.

Hospitalised for three days, the boy succumbed on Thursday. During his last rites, his family placed a ceremonial “sehra” on his head in an emotional farewell.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya said, “On the statement of his mother, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the schoolteacher under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Reports stated the principal punished the victim and his friend after spotting them in a school corridor.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with the HT, the student was subjected to humiliation and forced to stand outside the principal’s office for two hours, resulting in distress due to which he consumed a poisonous substance on April 27.

After his health deteriorated, he was hospitalised. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to a military hospital in Jalandhar, where he died on Thursday, the police said. The accused teacher has yet to be arrested.