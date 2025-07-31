Teacher killed in road mishap in Handwara

A teacher died while 46 persons were injured in a bus accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday. Rescue operation underway following a bus accident at Handwara in Kupwara on Wednesday. (ANI)

Officials said that the bus turned turtle after it skidded off the road in Behnipora area of Handwara.

Locals, police and district administration immediately started a rescue operation to carry the injured passengers to hospital.

Police said that Irshad Ahmad Lone, a teacher by profession, died on the spot while the injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities.

Medical superintendent of Handwara hospital Aijat Bhat said that they received 46 injured, most of whom had minor injuries and were discharged immediately.

“One person was brought dead while another person had some serious injury while the rest were discharged,” he said.

The J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the tragic road mishap. “I am deeply grieved by the tragic road accident in Handwara. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Irshad Ahmed Lone who lost his life. I pray for the early recovery of those injured in this accident,” the LG said.

Education minister Sakeena also expressed grief over the road accident.

In her condolence message, the minster extended her sympathies to the bereaved family. She also directed the administration and GMC Handwara authorities to provide all possible assistance to the injured.