Teacher who accused former MLA Bains of rape assaulted by woman supporter

A woman supporter of former Atam Nagar Constituency MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains assaulted a government teacher for lodging a complaint against him.

According to the complainant the accused tried to snatch her mobile phone also. The Dugri police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Navjit Kaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, and arrested her. According to the police the accused woman is not a member of Lok Insaaf Party, but she supports Bains.

The complainant, 38, of Satjot Nagar, stated that she had filed a complaint against Bains for sexually assaulting her in 2021. However, later she withdrew the complaint. A few days ago she had decided to pursue the complaint again and filed another application to the police.

The woman, who is a government teacher, said that on October 1, she was discussing an issue with the school in-charge of Government Middle School Dugri at her office when the accused turned up there and started abusing her for complaining against Bains and later assaulted her. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot in her Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint)and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The complainant had started fast unto death outside the office of Commissioner of Police on July 17, 2021, six days after the police had booked Bains for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman. However, she had lifted the protest following the assurance of police officials.

In her June 9, 2021 complaint, she had said that Bains had raped her several times at his office and farmhouse.