Teachers’ arrears first priority: PUTA president AS Naura

Professor AS Naura who has been re-elected as the PUTA president, speaks about his vision for next term in a short interview with HT's Rajanbir Singh. (HT Photo)

Q: Which issue will be your first priority?

Ensuring that the teachers get their pending arrears will be my first most priority. We are thankful to authorities that after our collective efforts, the Centre has also approved a one-time grant of ₹175 crore to clear past arrears after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. But, this money is also yet to be given to PU.

Q: PUTA’s unity was questioned after various incidents last year. How will you deal with this?

Even after I won last year, I had said I would represent all the teachers. We have to stay together and work towards common goals. Looking at manifestos, the second group has raised similar issues and we are open to working together with all PUTA members.

Q: How will you ensure that everyone becomes eligible for old pension scheme (OPS)?

We are continually working on this issue with other groups in Punjab under the banner of Sanjha Mulazim and Pensioners front. Even today, there was a rally but we couldn’t participate due to elections. Now that the Centre has released the unified pension scheme (UPS) too, we will study which scheme is better for the varsity.

Q: How will you address pending promotion cases?

Promotions have already started under the career advancement scheme (CAS). We will also work on promotions for dental faculty and increments in the stipend of PhD students.

Q: What is your take on increasing regular recruitment of faculty to PU

We are in favour of more regular recruitment and all vacant posts of PU must be filled on priority. There had been a hitch owing to the policy on OBC reservation for faculty recruitment, but we are working to resolve the matter.

Q: The schedule for PU senate elections has not been released yet. Deans have also not been elected for this year. What is your comment on this?

We are in favour of all democratic processes that go on in the university. The senate election schedule must be released immediately.