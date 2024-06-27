 Teachers body meets Jakhar, discusses reimbursement of arrears - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Teachers body meets Jakhar, discusses reimbursement of arrears

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 27, 2024 10:58 PM IST

A delegation of the Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), including a city-based educator Tarun Ghai, met Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar in Jalandhar on Thursday to discuss the issue of reimbursement of arrears for the state-funded colleges.

A representation has been given to Jakhar regarding their demands. (HT photo)

A representation has been given to Jakhar regarding their demands. “According to the Government of India notification of seventh pay scale arrears, all the approved teachers of state-funded colleges of Punjab are eligible to be provided with their arrears, then why are certain teachers left out?” questioned Ghai.

“We had also written to Dharmendra Pradhan requesting the Centre to accept the claims of reimbursement of arrears only if it includes all the approved teachers in the state-funded institutions of Punjab as per the notification. Jakhar assured us to forward our issue to the education minister of the central government,” said Ghai.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Teachers body meets Jakhar, discusses reimbursement of arrears
Thursday, June 27, 2024
