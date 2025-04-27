Teachers’ body protests against creation of one directorate of school education

The Primary Teachers Association staged a protest against the creation of one Directorate of School Education and demanded the state government to take back the decision on Saturday. Primary teachers raise slogans during a protest in Shimla, on Saturday. (PTI)

During the protest, the teachers raised slogans against the secretary (education) Rakesh Kanwar as well as the state government.

Pramod Chauhan, president, Primary Teachers’ Association in Shimla, stated that while the government is making changes in the education sector — which teachers welcome — the merger of the Directorate of Elementary Education with the Directorate of Higher Education into a single body could damage the basic structure of education rather than bring about qualitative improvement.

Chauhan said the Directorate of Elementary Education was established after 1984 specifically to bring qualitative improvement in education, and since then, Himachal Pradesh has made significant strides in that sector.

He warned that if the state government continues to “intimidate” teachers, then they would stop administrative work from tomorrow and would focus only on teaching.

Action against protesting teachers

Despite the warning teachers who staged a sit-in protest against the reorganization of the Directorate of Education to face action. Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar in orders issued on Saturday said that those teachers who took part in the agitation and protested “should be identified and disciplinary action be initiated”.

Education department has suspended four teachers who are office-bearers of teachers association, including president Jagdish Sharma, secretary Sanjay, Pratap Thakur and Ram Singh Rao.The government has taken a serious view of the statements made by office-bearers and some teachers that they will not do online work (online attendance, mid-day meal work). The education secretary has termed this as “flagrant violation” of government directions.

Two teachers suspended as school found closed

Two teachers were suspended after Block Elementary Education Officer ( BEEO) Kupvi district Shimla during inspection found the school locked. The BEEO had inspected GPS Shilal on April 25 and found JBT Ranveer Chauhan and Dalveer Singh JBT and other staff as well as students of GPS Shilal education block Kupvi absent from school without intimation. During the inspection all the rooms were found locked. Taking a strict note, both the JBTs placed under suspension with immediate effect.