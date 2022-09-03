Teachers’ Day: 3 private school teachers among 21 to get honoured by Chandigarh

Two principals of private schools and a teacher are among 21 teachers who will be honoured by the UT education department during a Teachers’ Day programme to be held at the Tagore Theater on Monday. This is the first time in around 10 years that private schools were considered for these awards.

Among government schools, one principal, Bhavneet Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, and head of Government Model High School, Sector 49, Darshanjit Kaur received commendation certificates.

Two lecturers, three TGT teachers, two JBT teachers, two teachers on deputation and one from a private school will receive state awards. Five TGT teachers, a JBT teacher, a teacher on deputation and two teachers from private schools will receive commendation certificates.

This is also the first time that private schools were considered for these annual awards. Those awarded include Kavita Chatterjee Das, principal of St Johns High School in Sector 26, who received the state award. Those who got commendation certificates include Anuja Sharma, principal of DAV Model, Sector 15, and Sangeeta Sood, PGT teacher at Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

As per officials, around 28 entries were received for consideration from government schools and 14 entries from private schools. Those who won state awards will also receive a cash prize of ₹21,000 while those who won commendation certificates will receive a cash prize of ₹5,100.

Director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said teachers had been judged on various criteria, including results and extracurricular activities.