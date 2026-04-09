Teachers decry ‘over 50% school staff’ drafted for Census duty in Ludhiana

Government school teachers have criticised the government’s decision to assign them Census 2027 duties at a time when examination evaluation and enrolment is still underway, and the new academic session has already begun. Teacher unions have alleged that in several schools, more than 60% of the staff has been deputed for Census-related work, raising serious concerns over disruption in academic functioning. The government’s decision to assign Census 2027 duties has been criticised by the teachers. (HT File)

According to a letter issued by the office of the tehsildar (east)-cum-Census charge officer, instructions were sent to the district education officer (DEO) regarding the deployment of teachers for the related duties for 2026–27. Under the Ludhiana east, 914 teachers have been directed to report for duty, and principals and head teachers have been asked to ensure their attendance.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said that more than half of the staff from each school has been picked for Census work. “Over 50% of the staff from each school has been assigned these duties at a time when the new academic session has started and the new enrolments have begun. We are not opposing the duty, but request that 20% to 30% of the staff from each school be deployed so that teaching work does not suffer,” he said. Dhillon added that the teachers were also called for training sessions on April 7 and 8.

Echoing similar concerns, Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers Union and head teacher of Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said even principals and head teachers have been included in the duty list. “I have a staff of four, and three of us have been called for Census duty. How is a head teacher expected to manage classes, school administration and outside duties all at once?” he asked.

Harkirat Singh, holding officiating charge of the tehsildar office, said the department had asked the DEO to prepare a list of teachers who could be deployed. “If some schools are understaffed, the DEO can write to us and we will review the matter,” he said. DEO Dimple Madan could not be reached for comment.