‘Dedication and sincerity are a must’

Teachers possess the ability to touch the lives of their students in a way that no one else can. And tricity-based teachers Yogesh Sharma, Gayatri Singh, and Vivek Saini are no less. On the eve of Teacher’s Day, we talk to them about the national age old ‘guru-shishya parampara’; the lessons they learnt from their gurus; and their life mantras for their students: L-R: Kathak guru Yogesh Sharma; art trainer Gayatri Singh; and dialect coach Vivek Saini (HT Photos)

Yogesh Sharma, Kathak guru

GURU JI TAUGHT ME: My teacher was my father Guru Kanhiya Lal Sharma. Even though he was a Kathak maestro, he never forced me to learn it. It was only when I showed interest that he said at home I might be his son, but during riyaaz, I’m a shaagird and must follow the rules just like his other students. He always said you must respect your art. He would say that the legacy of guru-shishya parampara should be kept alive and cannot be followed if one simply learns an art form as a hobby.

ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: You need to have respect, dedication, and sincerity as learning any art form is a lifelong process. Also, self-discipline and regular riyaaz are a must.

Gayatri Singh, art trainer

GURU JI TAUGHT ME: Teacher’s Day has always been special for me as it involves my emotions towards my gurus, Sadhna Sanger, Rajinder Pasricha, Gurveen Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, Subash Chander, Meera Dham and Surinder Kaur. My heart and soul will always remain thankful to them, with a strong sense of gratitude, love and respect, for their valuable contribution to my life. I feel lucky to have had my art teachers as my role models. Their lessons and support have been with me throughout my artistic journey. Today, I teach art and am thankful for the confidence bestowed on me.

ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: Have a strong will. Only then you can achieve your goals. Also, do not let negative things bother you.

Vivek Saini, dialect coach

GURU JI TAUGHT ME: My theatre guru taught me about the Nav Rasa (nine emotions) which I, as an actor, use while performing. My current guru Boman Irani sir conducts screenwriting classes where he teaches budding writers. He teaches us about the structure of a screenplay and how to use it while writing a feature-length script. And as a dialect coach, I have worked with many Bollywood actors and learnt a lot from them; and about their mindset and perspective. As teaching is a two-way process, our students are also our teachers.

ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: Be empathetic. Have a deep understanding of your subject matter. And sincerity is a must-have quality for a student. As long as you are determined, anything can be learned and achieved.