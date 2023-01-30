Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teaching, non-teaching staff in Chandigarh aided colleges to intensify protest

Teaching, non-teaching staff in Chandigarh aided colleges to intensify protest

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 04:14 AM IST

Earlier, the staff at government-aided colleges suspended academic and administrative work on January 25 to protest the UT administration’s failure to implement central service rules for teachers as per the MHA notification from March last year and the 6th pay commission for the non-teaching staff.

Teaching, non-teaching staff in Chandigarh aided colleges are set to intensify their protest against the UT administration. (HT File)
Teaching, non-teaching staff in Chandigarh aided colleges are set to intensify their protest against the UT administration. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges have decided to intensify their protest against the UT administration in the coming days.

The decision was taken during a joint action committee (JAC) meeting of the Chandigarh College Teachers’ Association and the non-teaching staff union on Friday.

Earlier, the staff at government-aided colleges suspended academic and administrative work on January 25 to protest the UT administration’s failure to implement central service rules for teachers as per the MHA notification from March last year and the 6th pay commission for the non-teaching staff.

JAC members said a meeting has been arranged with the education secretary on January 31, adding, “In absence of any positive outcome of the meeting, the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges will hold a total education bandh, and no academic or administrative work will be carried out.”

As per the protest schedule, the JAC said a dharna on February 1 from 10 am to 2 pm will be held at DAV College, Sector 10, followed by one in MCM College, Sector 36, on February 2, and a protest at SGGS College, Sector 26 on February 3. Similar protests have been scheduled till February 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out