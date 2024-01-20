Tearful adieu to Ludhiana-based Agniveer

Agniveer Ajay Singh, 23, who died Thursday in a landmine explosion in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir was cremated on Saturday with state honours by army and Punjab Police troops at his native village Ramgarh Sardar here. Distraught family members during the cremation ceremony of martyr Ajay Singh at Ramgarh Sardar village in Ludhiana. (HT)

MLA Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal paid tribute to the brave. Sub-divisional magistrate Poonampreet Kaur, DSP (Payal) Nikhil Garg, District Sainik Welfare Board commandant Baljinder Virk, Captain Gurminder Singh, AG Major Arvind and senior officers of the Indian Army paid homage and respect to the brave.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Giaspura said that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has expressed his condolences to the martyr’s family and said that the Punjab government is with the family in this difficult time. He said that the martyr performed his duty with full bravery and dedication and the his sacrifice will always inspire the youth. He said that financial assistance will be given to the Agniveer’s family as per the state government’s policy.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the Punjab government and the district administration will always be ready to help the family. She said, “Martyrs are not limited to any religion, community or region but are the pride of the entire nation, source of inspiration for future generations and capital of the country.”

It is to be mentioned that Ajay Singh was the only son of his parents and the lone brother of six sisters. Where there was grief for the death in the entire area, there was also pride in the heroic martyrdom of the young man of the area.

Ajay Singh’s parents and sisters said that they were proud of his sacrifice because he had laid his life for the country. A large number of local residents and social workers also turned up at the cremation ground to bid adieu to the brave.