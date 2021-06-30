Tech boost to Ludhiana police as new, improved cyber cell starts operation

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Tuesday inaugurated the newly renovated and modernised cyber cell of the district police at Sarabha Nagar.

Agrawal said with the increased public dealing in cyber cell, a need was felt to upgrade and regulate the working environment of this particular area of policing.

The new cyber cell consists of offices for ACP Cyber 1 and 2. This would allow better and efficient distribution of work.

Moreover, new hardware and software infrastructure will be added to the cyber lab to ensure quick, timebound redressal of complaints and technical and scientific investigation in cases of cybercrime.

The police chief added that along with enhancing the capabilities of Ludhiana police, this upgrade would create an overall public friendly environment by providing better facilities.

“Moreover, it would ensure greater privacy to the complainants which would encourage more and more people, especially women, to reach out to us,” he added.

Agrawal said they had been receiving about 300-400 complaints every month. Despite this huge workload and impact of Covid-induced lockdowns, the cyber cell has had an impressive performance in 2020, he added.

Nearly 1,700 complaints have been disposed of resulting in the registration of 28 FIRs in 2020. The cyber cell has ensured recovery of about ₹40 lakh in the past one year as well, Agrawal said.

The police have been relying on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to spread awareness among the public regarding various types of cybercrimes like ATM frauds, credit card frauds, cyber bullying, blackmailing, OTP frauds, and child pornography among others.

Besides this, the police chief said, the cyber crime unit (CCU) is also receiving complaints through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal which is functioning under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children scheme.

The commissioner also warned the citizens against sharing their personal and financial details with anyone and urged them to update the privacy settings of their social media profiles to prevent misuse.

He said people can lodge their complaints on the official email id (cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in) or can approach the cyber cell Ludhiana directly.