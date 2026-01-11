Technical snag delays Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat for one hour at Haryana’s Sonepat

Vande Bharat express train, travelling from Punjab’s Amritsar to Delhi railway station (22488), came to a halt for nearly an hour at Sonepat railway station on Saturday, after a reported technical snag. Vande Bharat express train, travelling from Punjab’s Amritsar to Delhi railway station (22488), came to a halt for nearly an hour at Sonepat railway station on Saturday, after a reported technical snag. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred near Sandal Kala station, a station ahead of Sonepat, a no stop station for the train, when the passengers heard a loud noise, and then the pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the high-speed train to a halt.

Soon, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed to the train, but to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, the train was slowly taken to Sonepat.

However, the other trains, which were to use the track, were diverted to the loop line.

At Sonepat station, a technical inspection was conducted and after an hour, the train moved towards Delhi.

There was no response from the Delhi division or Northern railways on a couple of queries sent to them by text message, regarding the incident.

Sub-inspector Dharam Pal from the GRP said that a sharp iron bolt got stuck in one of the wheels, while it still remains unclear whether it was a part of the railway machinery itself or a miscreant activity.

He said that the train halted for nearly an hour and left for its destination at 3 pm.

Overall, the train witnessed over two hours of delay, as it was already running late by 52 minutes at Ambala Cantt railway station, the last halt before Delhi.