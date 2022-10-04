Teen held for setting bike afire in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for setting a motorcycle on fire in Sector 56 on Saturday. Sushil, alias Mani, a resident of Sector 56, was caught on the complaint of Sunil, who lives in the same neighbourhood. A case under Section 435 (mischief by fire) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector 39 police station.

4 arrested for gambling in Sec-22 park

Chandigarh Police arrested four men for gambling at Moon Park in Sector 22 on Sunday. Cash worth ₹12,700 was recovered from the possession of the accused, Amarjit Singh, 40, of Sector 38; Devinder Singh, 50, of Sunny Enclave, Mohali; Shubham, 28, of Sector 29; and Raman Khera, 52, of Sector 22. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-17 police station. They were later granted bail.

18 bottles of illicit liquor seized

Chandigarh A 21-year-old youth was arrested for carrying 18 bottles of country made liquor near Peer Baba, Behlana, on Sunday. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station against the accused, Aryan, alias Amit, 21, of Behlana village. He was later released on bail.

Badminton meet from tomorrow

Chandigarh Sudama Pariwar Sports Club is organising the 7th edition of Tynor Sudama Cup- 2022, a masters and veterans’ tournament under the aegis of the Punjab Badminton Association, to be held from October 5 to 8 at Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali. More than 400 entries have been received from all over India. Prize money in addition to trophies and T-shirts will be given to winners and runners-up of this tournament.

Creative writing workshop at Ambala Cantt govt college

Ambala : Launching a series of creative writing and publication workshops in Ambala, the Rhyvers Media Group conducted a joint session with the English Literary Association of Government PG College in Ambala Cantt on Monday. Dr Sonika Sethi, associate professor of English, SD College, said the session was attended by more than 120 students and faculty members of the college.

Detective training institute celebrates Foundation Day

Chandigarh Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Sector 36, celebrated its 49th Foundation Day on Monday. Balaji Srivastava, director general (DG), Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, was the chief guest, and UT DGP Praveer Ranjan, Haryana ADGP Hanif Qureshi and Madhya Pradesh ADGP BB Sharma were special guests. CDTI officers Amardeep, Gurcharan and Seema were honoured with DG Disc and other 12 officers with DG’s Commendation Certificate. Srivastava also released the “e-Compendium of Trial Court Judgment” on cyber crime on the occasion. It was followed by a performance by the Himachal Police Orchestra.

GMSSS-37 scores win in Subroto Cup

Chandigarh 10 + 2 Zila School Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37B, Chandigarh, St Xavier’s High School, Belgaum, Karnataka, recorded high-scoring victories in their respective matches in the 61st Subroto Cup Junior Boys (Under 17) played here at different venues across the country. Chandigarh beat Pathways School Noida 22–0.

Global education summit commences at CU

Mohali : A two-day Global education summit-2022 commenced at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, in which vice-chancellors of over top 50 universities from 27 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Italy, Ireland, Ukraine, South Africa, the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Ethiopia, etc., are participating. The summit is focused on formulating and strengthening International academic collaborations in higher education for innovative teaching methods and global sustainability of academic models.