Teenager, two aides held for stealing car batteries in Chandigarh

A 17-year-old boy and two youths have been apprehended for stealing car batteries.

The adult accused have been identified as Deepak, alias Haddi, 21, of Manimajra, and Jai Bhagwan, alias Jagan, 20, of Old Panchkula.

Nine car batteries, along with one rickshaw cart, were recovered from their possession. According to police, the accused stole the batteries to fund their drug addiction.

Their arrest came following a complaint by Gurwinder Singh of Manimajra on January 24. Singh had reported that the battery of his Maruti Suzuki Alto was stolen from the parking of RIMT School, Manimajra. The car’s bonnet was open and the battery was missing.

The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25 and the other accused to judicial custody.

Drug addict arrested for stealing temple’s donation box

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested for stealing a donation box from a temple in Manimajra in December last year.

The accused, identified as Manojit Saha, 35, was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage from the temple cameras. The stolen donation box was recovered from his possession.

During questioning, Saha told the police that he was a commerce graduate, but addicted to drugs and had stolen the donation box to fulfill his addiction.

A case in this regard was registered on December 18, 2021, at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Dasinder Pal Singh of Manimajra.

Singh had reported that on December 18, the donation box of temple Thakurdwara, containing nearly ₹1,200, was stolen.

The accused was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.