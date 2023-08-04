Ludhiana: 15-year-old assaulted with cricket stumps, 4 booked

A group of four teenagers allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy with cricket stumps following a spat with him over playing the sport, injuring him badly, police said on Friday. The complainant alleged that the police lodged an FIR after 17 days of the incident and has not yet arrested the accused. (iStock)

The police filed an FIR in the case on Thursday.

The complaint was filed by the father of the victim, who is a volleyball player, stating that his son returned home badly injured from practice on July 17.

He said that his son had a spat with a group of teenagers who were playing cricket in the volleyball court. When he was returning home, the accused assaulted him with cricket stumps and injured him.

The complainant alleged that the police lodged an FIR after 17 days of the incident and has not yet arrested the accused.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR after investigation. An FIR under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against four teenagers.

