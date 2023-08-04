Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 15-year-old assaulted with cricket stumps, 4 booked

Ludhiana: 15-year-old assaulted with cricket stumps, 4 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The complaint was filed by the father of the victim, who is a volleyball player, stating that his son returned home badly injured from practice on July 17

A group of four teenagers allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy with cricket stumps following a spat with him over playing the sport, injuring him badly, police said on Friday.

The complainant alleged that the police lodged an FIR after 17 days of the incident and has not yet arrested the accused. (iStock)
The complainant alleged that the police lodged an FIR after 17 days of the incident and has not yet arrested the accused. (iStock)

The police filed an FIR in the case on Thursday.

The complaint was filed by the father of the victim, who is a volleyball player, stating that his son returned home badly injured from practice on July 17.

He said that his son had a spat with a group of teenagers who were playing cricket in the volleyball court. When he was returning home, the accused assaulted him with cricket stumps and injured him.

The complainant alleged that the police lodged an FIR after 17 days of the incident and has not yet arrested the accused.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR after investigation. An FIR under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against four teenagers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out