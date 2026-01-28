Teething troubles hit health insurance scheme enrolment in Punjab

The registration process under the newly launched health insurance scheme — Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana — has run into teething troubles across Punjab, with village-level entrepreneurs operating common service centres not visiting hospitals to enrol in-patients, despite directions from the health minister. The Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, was launched by the state government last week, offering cashless treatment up to ₹10-lakh per family per year and aims to provide universal health coverage to all residents of Punjab.

The Punjab government has outsourced the enrolment of beneficiaries under the universal health insurance scheme to common service centres. Officials familiar with the matter said the non-compliance by village-level entrepreneurs has forced several civil surgeons to flag the issue and report it to higher authorities.

During a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, civil surgeons informed senior health officials that village-level entrepreneurs were not reporting to district and sub-divisional hospitals for enrolment of admitted patients.

“Only village-level entrepreneurs have been given login IDs to access the portal for enrolling patients. If they do not come to hospitals, there is no alternative arrangement,” said a civil surgeon, requesting anonymity, adding that the matter had been escalated.

Echoing similar concerns, a deputy medical commissioner said village-level entrepreneurs had stopped responding to calls. “They are not coming to district and sub-divisional hospitals and have switched off their phones. As a result, we are unable to enrol admitted patients under the scheme,” the official said.

Repeated calls to health minister Dr Balbir Singh did not elicit any response.

People familiar with the matter said village-level entrepreneurs were being paid ₹4 per patient for enrolment and issuance of health cards, an amount they found unviable. Officials said visiting hospitals meant loss of income from other services at common service centres, such as Aadhaar updates, certificates and banking services.

A village-level entrepreneur, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the remuneration was inadequate. “We are paid only ₹4 per card, while we bear the cost of computers, printers, biometric devices, internet and electricity. Spending three to four hours at hospitals for such a meagre amount is not feasible,” he said.

Confirming the issue, an official from the state health agency implementing the scheme said concerns raised by civil surgeons were being addressed and enrolment was expected to improve soon.

Senior health department officials said the remuneration for village-level entrepreneurs is being revised. “The incentive is being increased by ₹16 per card, taking the total to ₹20 per card. Charging beneficiaries is strictly prohibited and will be treated as a punishable offence,” a senior official said.