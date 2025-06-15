Temperature jumps to 42.2°C in Chandigarh, but showers coming up

Residents sweated through another sultry day as the mercury soared to a blistering 42.2°C on Saturday, while power cuts continued to add to the discomfort. IMD has forecast chances of thunderstorms and rain over the next few days that may bring the soaring temperatures down. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After dipping to 39.6°C on Friday — the first sub-40°C reading since June 7 — the maximum temperature jumped nearly three degrees to settle one degree above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for a heatwave at isolated places on Saturday.

There was, however, some respite at night. The minimum temperature, which had been steadily rising through the week, finally dropped from 32.7°C to 28.6°C — still two degrees above normal.

More relief is on the way, as the IMD has forecast chances of thunderstorms and rain over the next few days that may bring the soaring temperatures down. The storms may be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h.

Thereon, over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to dip below 40°C again, with the minimum is also likely to fall to around 27°C.

With the drop in the night temperature, the power consumption also dipped considerably on Saturday, with the maximum peak demand decreasing to 417 MW, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited officials said.

The peak demand on Friday was 454 MW, while on Thursday, the city recorded the highest ever peak demand at 465 MW amid scorching heat.

But complaints of unscheduled power cuts and voltage fluctuations continued to pour in from various sectors, including Sectors 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 and 56. Sporadic outages plagued Panchkula too, with trans-Ghaggar areas being the worst-hit. In Mohali, Nayagaon residents complained of multiple power cuts through the night.