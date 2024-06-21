Temples at Mansa Devi Complex to be guarded by ex-servicemen

The three temples at Mansa Devi complex -- Mansa Devi temple, Chandi Mata Mandir and Kali Mata temple, will be guarded by ex-servicemen and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed for enhanced security, the shrine board decided on Thursday. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will also be installed at the temples in Mansa Devi Complex for enhanced security. (HT File)

The decision assumes significance in wake of the ₹5 lakh theft at Chandi Mata temple in January this year in which thieves also made off with gold jewellery and other valuables.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the security guards should be hired through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam. He added that the work of installing CCTV cameras at the temple complex will be completed in July.

Shrine board to run old age home

It was also decided that the old age home being built on the temple complex will be run by the shrine board and a five-member committee has been constituted to work out the proposals for the same. The construction of the old age home will be complete by September 30, Gupta added. He also said that the work of installing two Singhdwar (main gates), at a cost of ₹111.06 lakh, on the roads leading to Kali Mata Mandir in Kalka has been started.

A Sanskrit college is also being constructed at the temple complex at a cost of about ₹22 crore.

Charges reduced

The shrine board also brought down the charges for various ceremonies. For conducting a havan, devotees will now be paying ₹2,100 instead of ₹3,100; for puja of a new two-wheeler, ₹200, instead of ₹500, will be charged and a four-wheeler, it will cost, ₹500. Earlier, for rituals on a four-wheeler, ₹1,000 was charged.

Other decisions

3-member committee formed to take people’s opinion on bringing the Bas Chandi Bhoj Mataur temple under the shrine board.

3-member committee formed to monitor the establishment of Sanskrit Gurukul.

Firm blacklisted for using substandard construction material

Panchkula Taking strict note of the use of substandard material in construction of a community centre in Sector 5, Mansa Devi complex, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal issued instructions to blacklist company.

Goyal said that the community centre was renovated recently and lot of shortcomings were found.

During inspection, the mayor found water seepage at many places and even the paint was not up to the mark.

The mayor has issued instructions to forfeit the security and blacklist the company that carried out renovation.

After this, he inspected the road repaired by NH constructions in Sector 6, Panchkula. On inspection, he foun that quality of material was not up-to-the-mark and issued instructions to MC officials to serve notice to the company to repair the roads. In case they fail to do so, their security will be forfeited.