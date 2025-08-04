Temporary solution: Relief for students, staff as ‘unsafe’ school in Jagraon gets a new home

After years of struggling in unsafe and overcrowded conditions, the Government Primary School in Mandi, Jagraon, is finally turning a new page. Starting Monday, the school’s 170 students will be shifted to a nearby facility provided by a local religious institution, offering a much-needed breather for both children and staff. The school’s old building, dating back to 1906, will no longer be used as the education department is looking for a safer facility. In the meanwhile, the new facility will be used for two months. (HT Photo)

The shift comes after growing concerns over the safety of the school’s original building which is an over 100-year-old structure dating back to 1906. Once a proud symbol of early education in the area, the building had become dangerously dilapidated. Despite being declared unsafe, it continued to house students from Nursery to Class 5, all crammed into a single room.

The room, which served as classroom, kitchen, and even exam hall, was divided into five makeshift sections to manage different classes. During exams, students were made to sit on the rooftop due to lack of space. Teachers, undeterred by the condition, did their best, even trying to run a ‘smart classroom’ in the same congested space.

“There was always a risk, but education couldn’t stop,” said Gurpreet Singh, the head teacher. “This year we have 170 students, and while the new space has around seven rooms and a separate kitchen, it has only been allotted for two months. We hope the arrangement is extended, as shifting everything repeatedly is not practical.”

The newly allotted building, though temporary, offers a significant upgrade with more functional and safer facilities. “Students have now been accommodated across two separate floors, providing ample breathing space compared to the single-room setup we had earlier,” shared Singh. “To ensure a smooth transition, holidays were declared on Friday and Saturday, allowing us to shift all essential materials and set up the classrooms properly.”

District education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, confirmed the move, stating, “From Monday, classes will begin in the new building. We have been assured of its use for two months, and during this time, we are actively searching for a permanent and safe location for the school. The old structure will no longer be used.”