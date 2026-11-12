Temps fall as Kashmir’s higher reaches witness fresh snowfall

The higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received overnight snowfall, while there was mild rain in the plains on Wednesday, bringing down temperatures across the Valley. People gather amid snowfall at Apharwat Peak on the outskirts of Gulmarg, in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said that mountain passes of the Valley, particularly in north and central Kashmir, received snowfall during the night.

“There was light snowfall across the mountains of Gulmarg around Kongdori area besides Tulail valley in Bandipora and Sonamarg and Minimarg in central Kashmir. The snow was also observed in Zojila and Gumri areas in Ladakh,” said director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said there was also widespread rainfall in the Union territory. “The Poonch side witnessed good rains,” he said.

The MeT has predicted moderate rains and snowfall from Thursday. “The weather will be generally cloudy with spell of light to moderate rain and light to moderate snow over higher reaches at most places on Thursday and Friday,” the MeT said.

“Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Poonch and adjoining areas while snowfall over higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal is also expected towards November 12 forenoon and November 13 afternoon,” it said.

Farmers have been advised for safe storage of harvested crops on November 12- and 13. “Moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches may disrupt traffic over important passes and hilly roads. Travellers, transporters and tourists are advised to plan accordingly and follow traffic advisory,” the MeT said.

The MeT said that the temperatures will further plunge in the coming days.

“Significant fall in day temp by 6-8°C expected during November 12 and 13. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds at a few places,” it said.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said that under the influence of a fast-moving western disturbance, the rain and snowfall will intensify and become widespread during the second half on Thursday.

“The overall intensity is expected to remain moderate. However, a few higher-altitude areas may receive heavy snowfall, potentially exceeding one foot. Popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg may witness the season’s first snowfall. Snowfall over the plains appears unlikely, while the possibility of snowfall over middle reaches cannot be completely ruled out, including parts of Shopian district,” he said on Kashmir_weather handle on X.