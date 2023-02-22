Ten vehicles fined for RTA violations in Ludhiana

Ten vehicles, including five trucks, were issued challans for violating various regulations, comprising overloading and lack of proper documentation, during a road inspection conducted by regional transport secretary Poonam Preet Kaur in the city on Tuesday.

During the inspection, it was found that drivers of the five trucks did not possess required documentation.

A passenger bus was also found carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity and a challan was issued for the violation. Under the provisions of Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act, Kaur impounded an overloaded tipper and a tractor-trolley for violating RTA regulations. In addition, a pick-up Bolero and a tipper were also issued challans for overloading during the inspection.

To keep a check of autorickshaws and e-rickshaws plying through the city, RTA secretary Dr. Poonam Preet Kaur and ACP, traffic Gurpreet Singh held a meeting with auto dealers and representatives of auto drivers on Tuesday at Bachat Bhawan here. The issue of security number plates on e-rickshaws was thoroughly discussed and the dealers were instructed to submit records of all sold vehicles to the office within a week.

The number of e-rickshaws has increased manifold of late, with those plying without registration plates posing a challenge for the traffic police.

According to ACP Gurpreet Singh, in the past two months, around 40 crimes were reported involving auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws. The absence of a number plate makes it extremely challenging to conduct an investigation into these incidents.

Only around a few hundred e-rickshaw drivers and owners have registered their vehicles with the RTA. The number of e-rickshaws plying on city roads, however, is estimated to be around 20,000.

Notably, there has been no clearance on the regulations related to e-rickshaw routes, permits, and stops. To register an e-rickshaw, individuals require forms 21 and 22, e-rickshaw bill, a temporary number plate, and insurance. However, despite these requirements, there is a lack of awareness among the general public. Although fitness certificates and permits are not obligatory for e-rickshaws, their owners are still failing to register themselves.

Ish Bedi, a dealer of Shubh autos said, “to register an e-rickshaw, an insurance certificate is required, but insurance companies are not providing coverage for vehicles older than two years. It was previously not compulsory to register e-rickshaws.”

According to Bedi, the old e-rickshaws are not being registered now because they do not have insurance coverage.

The RTA secretary, while insisting on installing high-security number plates, told the dealers that it is their responsibility to get registration of all the vehicles sold and to install government number plates.

The auto dealers and representatives of auto drivers also raised the issue of driving licence for three-wheelers. As of now, there is no option for making a licence for a three-wheeler on the portal.