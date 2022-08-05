Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals

Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys’ U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10.

Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys’ Under-14 singles’ semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated Raghav Pawan 7-6(2), 6-1 in straight sets. Sumukh will face Pragun Thakur in the boys’ Under-14 singles final to be played on Friday.

In the girl’s Under-18 singles semi-finals, seventh seed Vanya Arora defeated Bhumi Kakkar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 while Yashika Sharma upset fourth seed Priyasakhi Sajnani 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets. Third seed Mannat Awasthi and Shrawasti Kundilya advanced into the girls’ Under-14 singles finals.

Arnav & Varchasva bag doubles’ title

Arnav Bishoni and Varchasva Thapliyal defeated Aniruddh Sangra and Ashwajit Senjam in a three-set match 1-6, 6-3, 12-10 in the boys’ Under-18 doubles’ finals. In the boys’ Under-14 doubles final, top seed Haralam Singh and Armaan Walia defeated Gaurish Madaan and Tejas Khosla 7-6(4), 6-3 in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Priyasakshi Sanjani and Radha Sadhra lifted the girls’ Under-18 doubles title by beating Kritika Katoch and Shauryaa Pathak 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.