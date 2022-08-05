Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys’ U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10.
Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys’ Under-14 singles’ semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated Raghav Pawan 7-6(2), 6-1 in straight sets. Sumukh will face Pragun Thakur in the boys’ Under-14 singles final to be played on Friday.
In the girl’s Under-18 singles semi-finals, seventh seed Vanya Arora defeated Bhumi Kakkar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 while Yashika Sharma upset fourth seed Priyasakhi Sajnani 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets. Third seed Mannat Awasthi and Shrawasti Kundilya advanced into the girls’ Under-14 singles finals.
Arnav & Varchasva bag doubles’ title
Arnav Bishoni and Varchasva Thapliyal defeated Aniruddh Sangra and Ashwajit Senjam in a three-set match 1-6, 6-3, 12-10 in the boys’ Under-18 doubles’ finals. In the boys’ Under-14 doubles final, top seed Haralam Singh and Armaan Walia defeated Gaurish Madaan and Tejas Khosla 7-6(4), 6-3 in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Priyasakshi Sanjani and Radha Sadhra lifted the girls’ Under-18 doubles title by beating Kritika Katoch and Shauryaa Pathak 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.
-
Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali.
-
Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal
The cybercrime team of the Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people with lucrative offers. The police have also recovered Rs 69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop. They used to create digital bank accounts of the victims to make them confident about their prize money. The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP.
-
Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected
Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation.
-
NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river
The principal bench of National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river. Advocate-cum-social activist, Sunaina, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.
-
Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others
The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Raman Balasubramanium, in a corruption case related to sale of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.
