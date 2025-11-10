Tension on Panjab University campus as Sikh activists clash with UT police

Tension prevailed on Panjab University campus as protesters, including All India Sikh Student Federation and farmer activists, forcefully made their way through gate number 1 of the campus opposite Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday morning despite heavy police presence and headed to vice-chancellor Renu Vig’s office to register their protest against the controversial reforms and the delay in announcing senate elections. Scores of outsiders entering the Panjab University campus from gate number 1 in Chandigarh on Monday as tension escalated. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Despite the Centre’s decision to defer the implementation of the senate reforms, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha refused to withdraw its protest call, upping the ante by declaring they would continue with the Monday shutdown until the senate elections are officially conducted. The university authorities declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The agitation escalated by noon as the protesters, including representatives of Sikh organisations, clashed with the police that tried to prevent outsiders from entering the campus. Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur was seen trying to pacify the protesters at gate number 1 in a bid to prevent outsiders from joining the protest to vitiate the atmosphere on the campus.

Nearly 500 protesters gathered near the roundabout in front of the vice-chancellor’s office, where a makeshift stage was set up. The protest began with an ardaas (Sikh prayer) before speakers addressed the gathering, demanding that the university’s autonomy be protected.

In anticipation of the protests, Chandigarh Police had barricaded the campus. Gate numbers 2 and 3 were sealed with buses and police vehicles, while gate number 1 was kept partially open with 50 police personnel deployed to check identities. Only those with valid identity cards were allowed entry, leading to traffic snarls around the campus.

By 11am, tension began to build up when protesters broke down gate number 2, prompting the police to detain several agitators. Enraged students then forced their way into the university, resulting in scuffles with the police. Despite repeated appeals from the organisers to maintain peace, the situation remained tense.

Members of the All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF) joined the protest after the detentions, raising slogans of “Raj karega Khalsa.” Among those who reached the site were Punjab activist Lakha Sidhana and former actor Amitoj Mann, while senior leaders from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were expected later in the day.

Kanwar Charat Singh, the grandson of Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, who led the Damdami Taksal before Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, joined the agitation with AISSF members, while Tarsem Singh, the father of detained MP Amritpal Singh (currently held under the National Security Act), reached the university along with a delegation from the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) to extend support to the students.

Inside the campus, police were monitoring the situation without a direct confrontation. Groups of students went hostel to hostel, urging inmates to join the demonstration.

At the stage, only four speakers were allowed — PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh, former senator Ravinder Singh Dhaliwal, student leader Rimaljot Singh, and Students for Society president Sandeep.

Amid the chaos, the university remained largely deserted as the administration declared a two-day holiday on November 10 and 11. Shops and markets within the campus remained closed, and some residents were seen arguing with guards while trying to leave for work.

Former PU professor Ronki Ram joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the students.

To maintain law and order, around 2,000 police personnel were deployed across Chandigarh, with 12 checkpoints set up, leading to traffic disruptions, particularly on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway. Similar congestion was seen in Mohali and Mullanpur, leaving commuters stranded for hours. With inputs by Naina Mishra