Termination of insurance firm’s contract: Ex-health minister Soni demands high-level probe into officers’ role
Former Punjab health minister OP Soni on Friday demanded a probe into the role of bureaucrats in connection with the termination of contract of an insurance firm, hired to pay claims under Aayushmaan Bharat- Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna, during the previous Congress regime.
The firm’s contract was terminated on December 29, 2021, which would have otherwise come to an end on August 18, 2022, citing that the company was taking more than the stipulated 15 days’ time for clearing the payments of hospitals.
“I am not a person who can be snubbed by IAS officers or the bureaucracy. I haven’t done any wrong. I request the CM to order a probe by vigilance, CBI or ED to ascertain the role of officers in this episode,” Soni told reporters here.
In a note to CM Bhagwant Mann (HT has access to it), Punjab health secretary Ajoy Sharma had said that after the termination, the insurance firm was absolved of all liabilities, putting the patients in the lurch.
Soni said after multiple rounds of discussions with SBI officials (SBI owns the insurance firm hired by the state) and IMA representatives, no positive steps were taken by the insurance company to settle the claims of private hospitals, which had totally stopped taking new patients. After receiving the formal approval from the CMO, the termination order of the firm was recorded on the file on December 24, he said.
Soni said the state health agency (SHA) was told to issue show-cause notice for blacklisting the firm and recover the losses. “Subsequently, the health secretary also issued the notice for blacklisting the firm on December 27. Accordingly, on December 29, the termination order was issued by CEO state health agency,” said Soni.
He alleged that when code of conduct for assembly polls was in force, the then finance secretary started negotiating with the insurance company directly without informing the minister concerned and offered the company big incentives.
“Still the company didn’t show any interest to continue further. However, no action was taken against the company by the then finance secretary nor he allowed the CEO – SHA to implement my orders of taking stern action,” said Soni.
He also alleged negligence and mismanagement by the present health secretary, Punjab, claiming there seems to have been no improvement in the scheme performance and the numbers of weekly admissions in private hospitals have fallen from 9,000 to 1,000.
Anand Dighe, leader anew in the Sena pantheon
A Sena leader from Thane who died in 2001, Anand Dighe was Eknath Shinde's mentor, opening all doors for his meteoric rise from auto rickshaw driver to all-powerful minister. Dighe who embodied the idea of a hard-core Sainik was a skilled organiser, and built Sena up from scratch in the Thane-Dombivali and Kalyan belt. Under his leadership this entire region became a Shiv Sena bastion as he groomed a strong second-rung of leadership, including Eknath Shinde.
Rebel legislators to move court if deputy speaker doesn’t recognise them
The battle for power in Maharashtra reached the state legislature on Friday. Reacting to Shiv Sena's disqualification motion against 16 rebel legislators, the Eknath Shinde faction has challenged deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to take any action on the motion. The Shinde camp, in a pre-emptive move, on June 22 filed a notice of removal under Article 179 of the Constitution and rule 11 of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules against Zirwal.
Man slashes wife with paper cutter for delaying dinner, arrested
Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly slashing hMujawar'swife several times with a paper cutter on Thursday night, as he was irked with hHis 42-year-old wife, Rahat'sspending time on her mobile phone, watching television serials, and delayed serving him dinner. Deputy commissioner of police (zone 12) Somnath Gharge, said the couple had regular fights over this issue.
Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found
The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village's home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.
State police on high alert, security beefed up outside homes of rebel Sena MLAs
Mumbai: All police stations across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert after they received information that Shiv Sainiks are attacking offices of the rebel MLAs, who have chosen to join the rebellion, led by urban development minister Eknath Shinde. The police leadership on Friday, decided to increase its presence outside the residences, and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and also, at prominent places in major cities.
