Terror case: Counter intelligence Kashmir raids 8 places in Valley, 7 detained

Seven persons were detained after the counter-intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir conducted searches at eight different places across the Valley in connection with a terror crime case. Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducts an inspection across various locations in seven districts of Kashmir, in Srinagar, on Saturday. (ANI)

Police said that raids were carried out at Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Handwara and Shopian.

“Searches were conducted by CIK at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with case under section 505, 153-A of the IPC and Sections 13 & 18 of UA (P) Act of Police Station CIK Srinagar. The searches were done out after obtaining warrants from the special judge, designated under NIA Act, Srinagar,” the spokesman said, adding that the case was registered on a credible input received by CIK wherein it had emerged that certain individuals in J&K, under the cloak of social activism, were misusing platforms connected to mass media, social media, human rights, environment, and women empowerment for activities detrimental to the sovereignty and security of the State.

“Discreet information indicated their suspected links with secessionist organisations and proscribed terrorist outfits.;Inputs further revealed that some of these users were suspected to be in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers through encrypted messaging applications. They were found to be involved in spreading false narratives radicalising youth and attempting to disturb public order and peace in J&K,” the spokesman said adding that “ During these searches, 7 suspects were detained for questioning. Incriminating digital evidence having bearing on the investigation was seized.”

“The seized digital evidence is expected to reveal deeper footprints of the conspiracy, and further arrests cannot be ruled out. Investigation is on to unearth the full scale of the conspiracy, identify other operatives, and expose the suspected communication chains with handlers across the border.”

CIK in a statement said stresses that such elements not only endanger peace but also act as force multipliers for cross-border terrorism. “With investigation gaining momentum, fresh revelations about the covert operations of these pseudo-activist networks, social media users, many of whom had been attempting to infiltrate public discourse under noble causes while serving anti-national agendas, are expected.”