Terror conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Jatinder Singh alias Joti, a key aide of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala, in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, officials said on Sunday. The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Mohali on Friday.

Jatinder Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested by the NIA from Mumbai on December 23 last year in the case, according to an official statement. Jatinder Singh was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters, the agency said. He was facilitating the supply of weapons to operatives of Pavittar Batala, a close associate of designated individual terrorist Landa, it said.

Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder Singh’s operations in India, the NIA said. The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote Babbar Khalsa International’s criminal-terror activities, it mentioned.

It was further found during the NIA investigation that Jatinder Singh used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh. Baljeet Singh had already been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA. The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies, the statement said. The NIA is investigating the role of Landa as well as designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and their foreign-based accomplices in the conspiracy, it added.

On June 12, the NIA had searched 15 locations linked with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror organisation in Punjab and Haryana. The places searched included Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts of Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana in connection with the January grenade attack at a police post in Amritsar, according to the NIA.

The NIA said a host of incriminating materials, including mobiles, digital devices and documents, were seized during the search operation. These are being examined for further clues to the terror syndicate of the BKI.

As part of its investigation, the NIA, which took over the case in April and registered a fresh cash on June 12, searched the premises of accused and suspects linked to Mandeep as well as Sarwan Singh alias Bhola, currently based in the US, and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Makka.