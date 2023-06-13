Terror funding case: NIA attaches 17 properties of Kashmir businessman

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached 17 properties of financier of terrorism in J&K, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, in the Hurriyat terror funding case, in which JKLF commander Yasin Malik is currently undergoing life imprisonment. NIA officials accompanied by local police and arrived at Baghatpora Handwara and attached land. (HT Photo)

NIA said that besides Yasin Malik, 17 others, including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jammat-ud-Dawah and top Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) and Mohd Yusuf Shah @ Syed Salahuddin, top Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, were charge-sheeted in the case, which had been registered suo moto by the NIA on 30th May 2017. Malik was convicted in all the various charges against him, and sentenced to life imprisonment and fine, in the case in May 2022.

“The case relates to terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir carried out by proscribed ISI-backed organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) etc. These outfits were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces,” NIA statement said.

As many as 17 properties belonging to Watali in the Handwara area of Kupwara in Kashmir have been attached by the NIA on orders by Special NIA Court, Patiala House, under section 33(1) of the UA(P) Act today,” the spokesman said.

The NIA statement further said the banned terrorist groups were using the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), which was formed in 1993, as a front for carrying out and supporting secessionist activities in Kashmir. “Investigations in the case have revealed that the secessionists, arraigned as accused in the case, including the APHC, had entered into a criminal conspiracy and adopted a strategy of instigating the general public to create a surcharged atmosphere in the Kashmir valley and to resort to violence also. Watali had been sending the funds raised by him from various sources to the Hurriyat leaders to promote the secessionism of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India,” NIA statement said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Watali was a hawala conduit, who was receiving money from Hafiz Saeed, a ‘Specially Designated Global terrorist’ of the United States and a ‘listed global terrorist’ of the UN. Hafiz Saeed had masterminded the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He had received foreign remittances into Bank account running into crores between 2011 and 2013 from various sources. Besides, he had received foreign remittances in his Proprietorship Firm named M/s ‘Trisson International’, Srinagar and unexplained remittances were also found in his NRE Bank accounts.

“Watali had shown the sale of a plot of land measuring 20 kanals, purportedly owned by Watali’s company, M/s ‘Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt. Ltd.’ to one Naval Kishore Kapoor, a co-accused in the case. However, the investigations found that neither Watali nor his above-mentioned company was the owner of this plot of land in the revenue records. Watali is presently facing trial before the Special NIA Court in New Delhi,” the statement said.

This year NIA has attached dozens of properties in J&K in different militancy related cases. The agency is probing several high-profile cases in J&K.